Applied Materials +2%, analysts lift price targets after strong quarter

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) +2.1% premarket after reporting better than expected FQ2 earnings and a 45% Y/Y revenue increase, as well as issuing FQ3 earnings and revenue guidance above analyst consensus.

Stifel hikes its AMAT price target to $55 from $50, saying the company is well positioned to outpace the $40B WFE market in 2017 and its long-term momentum is the best in the industry; the firm continues to believe the stock needs to be re-rated and valued more appropriately as a growth or industrial stock and not as a cyclical name.

Cowen lifts its target to $50 from $45, saying AMAT delivered high expectations and its 2018 commentary is "incredibly bullish for it only being May... this is a different backdrop and certainly a different AMAT, one that is quite literally enabling a number of huge tech inflections."

Source: Briefing.com