Oil back over $50 per barrel on report of output cut extension

via Reuters

Ahead of next week's meeting of the cartel, an OPEC panel is considering the option of deepening and extending the crude output cut deal, according to sources.

Saudi Arabia and Russia (not in OPEC) have already agreed on the need to extend the current output cut regime until next March.

Black gold has pushed back through $50 per barrel, now up 1.4% on the session. USO +1.35% premarket

ETFs: USO, OIL, UCO, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, UGA, USL, DNO, OLO, UHN, SZO, OLEM, DWT, OILK, OILX, USOI, UWT, WTID, WTIU