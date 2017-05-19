Medical Properties Trust in $1.4B acquisition deal

The ten acute care hospitals are currently operated by IASIS Healthcare, and will be operated by Steward Health Care System after the deal (Steward is acquiring IASIS if the deal goes through).

The $1.4B deal to acquire the real estate interests is expected to be accretive to Medical Properties Trust's (NYSE:MPW) normalized FFO per share by about $0.10 in 2018.

The purchase is expected to close by the end of September. Funding will come from a $1B term loan for up to two years, the company credit line, and possibly the issuance of long-term debt. Net debt to adjusted EBITDA is not expected to increase past 5.7x.

The deal boosts MPT's pro forma total gross assets by about 20%, and brings hospitals up to 269 and beds to 31.3K.

Presentation slides