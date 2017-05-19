Leerink not so impressed with McKesson's Q4 earnings beat, others have a different opinion, shares up 9% premarket

Leerink's David Larsen says McKesson's (NYSE:MCK) fiscal Q4 results were "low quality" since most of the upside came from a lower tax rate and lower share count. The company would have missed consensus by $0.04 if these two items were excluded. He adds that its F18 non-GAAP EPS outlook of $11.75 - 12.45 would have been $1.30 lower if it had not changed the definition of adjusted earnings (MARKET PERFORM/$140).

Investors appear to be unconcerned. Shares are up 9% premarket, albeit on light volume.

Source: The Fly