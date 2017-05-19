Shanghai Disney hits traffic milestone

Disney (NYSE:DIS) discloses that the Shanghai Disney Resort topped 10M visitors since opening in June of 2016.

The company hit the milestone faster than CEO Bob Iger predicted a few months ago. The eleven months it took to bring in 10M visitors was also about six weeks shorter than what analysts anticipated.

"The resort’s rapidly growing popularity and extremely high levels of guest satisfaction add to our confidence in the growing demand for our attraction and entertainment," noted Shanghai Disney GM Philippe Gas.