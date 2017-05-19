Competition intense as European countries vie for European drug regulator

Britain's planned exit from the European Union means that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) will be moving out of London. Countries are already busy lobbying the drug regulator hoping they will be the new home for the prestigious 900-employee organization.

Next month, European leaders will disclose criteria for relocation. They rejected Britain's effort to keep the EMA in London last month (the European Banking Authority is also set to depart).

Some 21 nations have expressed interest in hosting the drug watchdog, including Spain, Denmark, Romania, Croatia, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Germany, France, Italy and Sweden.

Source: Bloomberg

ETFs: GRX, IRY, IXJ, BME, THW,PJP,IHE, XPH, PPH