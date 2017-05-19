Tanger Factory fights back with $125M buyback plan

Its shares down 29% this year, and under particular pressure over the last few weeks of this retail landlord-related meltdown, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) announces authorization to buy back up to $125M in stock over the next two years.

At the current price, that would be enough to repurchase nearly 5M shares, or 5% of the float.

The company will be able to fund some of that buyback thanks to the closing of the sale this week of its Westbrook, CT center for $40M, or a cap rate of 10%. That center was 90% occupied, but generating average tenant sales per square foot 44% below the Tanger portfolio average. FFO per share this year is expected to take a $0.025 hit thanks to the sale.

CEO Steven Tanger: "We believe that Tanger shares are trading at a significant discount to the value of our high-quality portfolio of assets."