Stocks open higher after overnight quiet

Stocks build on yesterday's momentum with opening gains, as investors appreciate at least a one-night breather from further D.C. drama; Dow +0.2% , S&P +0.4% , Nasdaq +0.5% .

European bourses are modestly higher, with Germany's DAX +0.2% , and U.K.'s FTSE and France's CAC +0.4% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei ends +0.2% and China's Shanghai Composite closes +0.1% .

In U.S. corporate news, Deere +7.4% after reporting better than expected earnings and issuing upbeat guidance, and Salesforce.com +2.2% after beating top and bottom line estimates; however, Foot Locker opens -17.1% in reaction to below-consensus earnings.

U.S. crude oil +1.4% at $50.05/bbl, helped by reports that OPEC may be considering not just an extension of its production cut but also increasing the size of the cut.

U.S. Treasurys trade relatively flat, with the benchmark 10-year yield unchanged at 2.23%.