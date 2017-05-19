J.C. Penney has a B2B plan

J.C. Penney (JCP -0.1% ) plans to jump into B2B by selling appliances, linens, mattresses and furniture to lodging companies and multiunit residential industries.

"Our entry into the B2B program reinforces our home refresh initiative, while providing new and innovative ways to achieve sustainable growth and profitability," explains CEO Marvin Ellison.

"The idea first stemmed from hotel operators who were already ordering large volume purchases of bedding, bath and window treatments at JCPenney.com," he adds.

Some industry insider think the move is the right strategy for the retailer, noting it's an area outside of the Amazon sphere of direct influence.