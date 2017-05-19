Berkshire requests boosted cap on AmEx ownership

American Express (NYSE:AXP) shareholders shouldn't get too excited that The Oracle wants to further build his position in their company.

What's at work are buybacks, and they're lifting Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A, BRK.B) stake in AmEx without Buffett having to call his broker.

Berkshire has asked the Fed to allow it to own up to 24.99% of American Express, up from the current 17% cap.

“This is an application to continue to retain American Express stock, not to buy additional shares," an AmEx spokesperson tells Bloomberg.