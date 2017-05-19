Kinross Gold swaps White Gold project for junior equity interest

Kinross Gold (KGC +1.4%) is higher after agreeing to acquire a 19.9% interest in Yukon-focused junior miner White Gold Corp. in exchange for selling its 100% interest in the White Gold exploration project to the company.
KGC says the strategic alliance will provide it with future optionality in the highly prospective White Gold district and in the Yukon territory.
Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM +0.7%) also holds 19.9% equity of White Gold, and both KGC and AEM are expected to leverage their technical and operational experience to support White Gold's exploration and development efforts in the Yukon.