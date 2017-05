Shoe stocks pulled down by Foot Locker results

Shoe stocks are reeling after Foot Locker posted disappointing results, headline by a tepid 0.5% pace for comparable sales growth.

Decliners on a day that the broad market is in positive territory: Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) -3.0% , Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) -2.3% , Caleres (NYSE:CAL) -2.1% , Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) -1.9% , Nike (NYSE:NKE) -1.5% , Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) -1.5% , Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) -3.5% , Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) -7.1% , Genesco (NYSE:GCO) -5.0% , DSW (NYSE:DSW) -1.0% , Nike (NKE) -1.0% , Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) -1.9% .

