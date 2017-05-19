Bloomberg: Steinmetz skips Vale hearing, risking $1.2B loss

Beny Steinmetz’s mining company may be asked to pay as much as $1.2B to former partner Vale (VALE +5.9% ) after choosing not to attend an arbitration hearing in a dispute over Guinea mine rights, Bloomberg reports.

An unfavorable arbitration ruling would be the latest setback for Steinmetz, as he faces a string of corruption investigations resulting from his failed investment in the giant Simandou iron ore deposit.

If the court - which could hand down its ruling on the award later this year - rules in Vale’s favor due to Steinmetz’s absence, the company would seek to enforce the judgment, requiring court-approved asset-seizure notices, according to the report.