SQM governance changes not signal of Potash interest in bigger stake, CEO says

Governance changes at lithium producer SQM (SQM +4.2% ), which give shareholder Potash Corp. (POT +3% ) more influence, do not reflect any intent by POT to raise its stake, POT CEO Jochen Tilk tells Reuters.

Three top SQM shareholders have agreed to change the way board decisions are made, a move that will see controlling shareholder Julio Ponce give up some power and POT increase its influence.

POT holds slightly more than 30% of SQM and has three board seats; Tilk says the company is reviewing whether to increase or divest the stake and will make a decision after its planned merger with Agrium, which is scheduled to close in mid-2017.