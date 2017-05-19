"Subprime problem" for credit card sector - Wells Fargo downgrade

Analyst Jason Harbes and team downgrade the credit-card sector to Market Weight from Overweight.

Harbes takes note of net charge-offs for the group rising to 3.6% in Q1 - that's up 43 basis points from a year ago, and at a four-year high. Harbes sees this staying elevated for the rest of the year, even in a benign economic environment.

A 100 basis point increase in the provision rate would cut EPS for the sector by 27% on average, with Capital One (COF +1% ) faring the worst (48%), followed by Discover (DFS +1.3% ) and Synchrony (SYF +2.6% ) in the 22%-23% range, and American Express (AXP +0.6% ) at 15%.

The good news: The capital return story remains a good one for the names, with the CCAR results in June a possible positive catalyst.

Source: Bloomberg's Lily Katz

Synchrony's outsized gain today comes following last night's better-than-expected capital return announcement.