Anthera continues down move, shares off 6%

Thinly traded nano cap Anthera Pharmaceuticals (ANTH -5.7% ) continues to fall despite advancing its two product candidates. Shares have lost 96% their value since the beginning of 2016.

A Phase 3 non-inferiority study, RESULT, has just begun comparing pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy (PERT) Sollpura to Pancreaze in cystic fibrosis patients. Top-line data should be available by year-end or early 2018.

Dosing has been completed in a Phase 2 study, BRIGHT-SC, evaluating blisibimod in patients with IgA nephropathy. Top-line data are expected next quarter.