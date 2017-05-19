Vince Holding scrambling to cure NYSE deficiencies

Vince Holding (VNCE +48.3% ) that it failed to meet the continued listing standards set by the exchange.

The company’s 30-trading day average closing stock price was less than $1.00 and the 30-trading day average market capitalization of the Company was $47.2M vs. $50M required.

Management says it expects to notify the NYSE that the company intends to cure the deficiencies.

Shares of Vince are bolting higher today after a $30M rights offering commitment letter from Sun Capital Partners was lined up.

Source: Press Release