Chanticleer Holdings announces reverse stock split

Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:HOTR) announces that its board approved a 1-for-10 reverse stock split.

The reverse stock split will be effective for trading purposes at the end of today.

"Over the past year we have significantly improved our operations by focusing on our higher performing better burger segment, improving margins and positioning the business for more profitable growth," says CEO Mike Pruitt.

"As we execute against our plan to double our restaurant count by 2020, this reverse split protects our NASDAQ listing while also enhancing the suitability of the Company's shares for potential long-term institutional and individual investors," he explains.

