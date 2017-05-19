J&J not rolling over on Remicade competition, sues Samsung Bioepis to block biosimilar

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ -0.3% ) Janssen unit has filed a lawsuit in a New Jersey court attempting to block the entry of a biosimilar to top seller Remicade (infliximab) made by Samsung Bioepis, the joint venture between Samsung BioLogics and Biogen (BIIB +0.2% ).

Janssen accuses Bioepis of violating Remicade patents and refusing to participate in a patent resolution process for biosimilars. It seeks to block the U.S. market launch of the product, to be marketed by Merck (MRK -0.1% ) after last month's FDA approval, in addition to damages.