Jack In The Box considers unloading Qdoba

Jack In The Box (JACK) has Morgan Stanley exploring options for the Qdoba business after concluding that the company's valuation was being hurt by having two separate business models at work.

The chain has also hit a rough patch of late (possibly Chipotle connected) and is expected to post a 1% to 2% drop in same-store sales for the full year.

Shares of Jack In The Box are up 4% for the week and are showing off a +39% one-year return.

