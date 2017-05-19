Autodesk +16% after earnings and two upgrades; PTC Inc. +8.5%

BAML's Kash Rangan pulls his Underperform rating on Autodesk (ADSK +16% ), calling management's guidance conservative given the strong Q1 beat. He hikes his price target to $115 from $53.

RBC's Matthew Hedberg upgrades to Outperform from Sector Perform, and lifts his price target to $125 from $95. A path to $150 ( 35% upside ) in two years is reasonable, he says.

Coming along for the ride is engineering software maker PTC (PTC +8.5% ).

Previously: Autodesk +5.9% on Q1 beat, solid guidance (May 18)