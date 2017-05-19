ShotSpotter files for IPO

Gun detection service ShotSpotter (Pending:SSTI) files for an IPO.
The company plans to offer 2.8M shares in a price range of $10 to $12.
SEC Form S-1 dive: "When a potential gunfire incident is detected by our sensors, our software uses quantitative computational analysis and artificial intelligence methods to precisely locate and classify the sound. A digital alert containing map and location information about the incident is transmitted directly to law enforcement or security personnel through any computer or to iPhone or Android mobile devices."
