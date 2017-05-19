U.S. still not getting full bang-for-the-buck in healthcare, mortality rates trail Andorra, Iceland and Australia

Despite spending a world-leading $9K per person, the U.S. still trails many countries in terms of stopping preventable deaths. A recent study using the newly created Healthcare Access and Quality Index, funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, shows the America trailing tiny Andorra as well as Australia, Iceland, Sweden, Norway, France, Canada and the UK.

Scores were assessed on a scale of 1 - 100. Researchers chose 32 causes of death (e.g., diabetes, hypertension) deemed preventable via access to high-quality healthcare and then mapped them against data from the widely cited Global Burden of Diseases, Injuries and Risk Factors Study.

The U.S. scored 81, behind Andorra's 95, Iceland's 94 and Sweden and Norway's 90, but ahead of Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Source: Bloomberg

