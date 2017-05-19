Kotok: 4% muni yields 'a gift' to high earners

In an essay mostly dealing with The D.C. swamp, Cumberland's David Kotok sticks with basic themes, among them that 4% high credit quality, tax-free bonds are gifts to any investor in a higher tax bracket.

He's not abandoning hope of a tax reform bill, however, and suggests the whole Comey affair could make GOP motivation to get something done even higher (they'll need something to run on).

