Starbucks +3.1%; Cramer a fan

In an exclusive conference call with his Action Alerts PLUS investment club earlier this week, Jim Cramer said Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is "restoring order" to its mobile payments system after it was the culprit behind a soft FQ2.

If the company can show things are better by the end of FQ3, the shares should go to $70, and he'd be a buyer if the stock fell to $58.

With today's 3.1% gain to $61.67, Starbucks has more than erased its late-April post-earnings dip.

