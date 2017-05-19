Report: Boeing spooked by Canada's threat to jet deal, seeks talks

Boeing's (BA +1.4% ) defense unit reportedly is seeking talks with Canadian officials, spooked by a government threat to scrap the purchase of 18 Super Hornet fighter jets.

Canada hinted yesterday that it could change its planned purchase if the U.S. backed Boeing's claims that Canadian plane maker Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF) dumped its CSeries jetliners in the U.S. market.

Boeing made the calculation that making its complaint was worth the risk, but the company now is said to be concerned and seeks to communicate with Canadian government decision makers to mitigate the possible impact to the Super Hornet sale.