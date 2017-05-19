U.S. drillers add another 16 rigs for 18th straight weekly gain

The total U.S. rig count rose for the 18th straight week, adding another 16 to 901 following last week's gain of 8, according to Baker Hughes' latest weekly survey.

Oil rigs added 8 to 720, also climbing for an 18th consecutive week, while gas rigs also gained 8 to 190; one rig is labeled miscellaneous.

A year ago at this time, a total of 885 rigs were in operation in the U.S., 712 oil rigs and 172 gas rigs.

