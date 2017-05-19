Bounce for roughed-up retail landlords

Whether it's fattened shorts taking some profits or dip-buyers coming in, the companies that rent to the supposedly disappearing retail sector are seeing a sizable move higher today.

Leading are the especially beaten-down non-Class A mall players like PREIT (PEI +8.4% ), and CBL & Associates (CBL +5.2% ).

Tanger Factor (SKT +3.2% ) this morning announced plans to buy back up to $125M of company stock over the next two years.

Simon Property (SPG +3.1% ), General Growth (GGP +3.8% ), Kimco (KIM +3% ), Kite Realty (KRG +3% )