Investor lawsuits pile up against Barrick Gold over Argentina cyanide spill

Several class action lawsuits have been filed against Barrick Gold (ABX +0.8% ), alleging the miner misled shareholders about the March cyanide spill at the flagship Veladero mine in Argentina, the third spill at the mine’s leach pad in two years, Financial Post reports.

At least four law firms announced this week that they are seeking investors to join class actions involving claims that ABX violated federal securities laws in its statements surrounding the spill.

ABX said in the immediate aftermath of the pipeline rupture causing the spill that it did not expect the incident to have a material impact, even though local government officials had placed restrictions on its operations.

ABX also left the mine’s annual production guidance unchanged at 770K-830K oz. of gold at all-in sustaining costs of $840-$940/oz., but during its Q1 earnings release cut its outlook to 630K-730K oz. at all-in sustaining costs of $890-$990/oz.