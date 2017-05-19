More shakeup at Twitter - media boss is out, says Recode

Ross Hoffman has been at Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) for nearly seven years and has been VP of global content partnerships for the last year.

According to Recode's Kurt Wagner, he's leaving the company.

The story notes that Hoffman and team did not handle Twitter's live video partnerships like the recent 24/7 livestreaming deal with Bloomberg or the NFL tie-up last fall.

Hoffman's exit comes one day after VP of revenue products Ameet Ranadive announced his departure. Earlier this week, former Googler Bruce Falck was brought on to take over Twitter's revenue products.

It was also reported this week that co-founder Biz Stone is returning to the company.