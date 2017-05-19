Macau stocks lost in translation

It's been a bumpy week for Macau stocks amid what could be a case of loose translation.

The sector traded up and down after media reports from Chinese-language sites indicated the gaming operators might have to rebid their licenses before Union Gaming refuted the intepretation.

"We think a comment made about the Big 6 needing to 'apply' for renewal was somehow misconstrued as needing to apply for renewal as part of some upcoming competitive public tender process," notes Union Gaming.

"We note that the concept of the Big 6 operators having to apply for renewal has always been built into the system as the licenses simply don't renew automatically after the end of 20 years," adds the firm.

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY, WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF, LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY, MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO).

