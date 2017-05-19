Agrium phosphate shipment from Western Sahara detained in Panama

Agrium (AGU +5% ) says a ship carrying phosphate rock from Africa’s Western Sahara to be used to make fertilizer at an Alberta plant has been detained in Panama, and it is working with the ship owner to get the shipment moving again.

AGU says its Redwater plant northeast of Edmonton has sufficient inventory to continue to process it into one of three key nutrients used in several agricultural fertilizers.

However, the ship is the second to be impounded by court order this month in connection with a border dispute over the Western Sahara, a territory controlled by Morocco.