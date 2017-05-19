Cree CEO transition may lead to Wolfspeed spinoff, analyst says

Cree (CREE +7.2% ) surges as much as 8.5% on news that CEO Chuck Swoboda plans to step down, as Needham analyst Edwin Mok says the transition may lead to a spinoff of the Wolfspeed Power/RF business.

If Cree ends up hiring a new CEO with a long history in lighting, the new chief may focus on lighting and shed non-core assets, Mok says.

Separately, Cowen analysts say the stock reaction likely is due to Cree also reaffirming its FQ4 forecasts, as "trends in the lighting industry have been soft the past two quarters, so [it is] nice to see people reiterate guidance."

Source: Bloomberg First Word