WaPo: Russia probe reaches WH official close to Trump

According to the Washington Post, the Russia investigation has identified a senior White House adviser as a person of interest.
The probe, say sources, is about to move from largely behind-the-scenes activity to one involving conducting interviews and using a grand jury to issue subpoenas.
Whether this means criminal charges are near, or will result at all, is a different story, say those sources.
Stocks have moved off their best levels since the news hit, but the S&P 500 remains higher by 0.6% on the day.