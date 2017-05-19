Judge tosses lawsuit against Dakota Access pipeline protesters

A federal judge dismisses a lawsuit brought by Dakota Access pipeline developer Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) against Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Chairman David Archambault and four others.

Dakota Access LLC filed the complaint last year, claiming Archambault and the others interfered with pipeline work, threatening the safety of workers and costing the company more than $75K/day.

The judge ruled that the company failed to show that the alleged losses caused by each defendant exceeded $75K, which is required for a lawsuit to be valid in federal court.