Insmed names key additions to executive team

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) adds two new members to its executive team and re-scopes another:

Paolo Tombesi: Chief Financial Officer effective June 1. He joins the firm from Novartis Pharmaceuticals where he was VP and Chief Financial and Administrative Officer.

Paul Streck, M.D.: Chief Medical Officer effective June 5. He joins the company from GlaxoSmithKline where he was VP, Global Medical Specialty Franchise, Immuno-inflammation.

Eugene Sullivan, M.D.: Chief Product Strategy Officer. He joined the company in 2015 as Chief Medical and Scientific Officer.