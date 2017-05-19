Stocks wipe out most of midweek drop as investors look past politics

Stocks recovered much of Wednesday's losses, as investors set aside for now the latest political setbacks and controversies to hit the Trump administration.

The two-day bounce means the major averages finished with only mild losses for the week, with the S&P 500 and Dow off 0.4% and the Nasdaq down 0.6%.

"With the special prosecutor... this gives the administration the opportunity to defer questions about the investigation. That's why we're seeing a bit of a relief rally," says SEI managing director James Smigiel.

Solid earnings also are helping to lift stocks, and today Deere jumped 7.3% after raising its sales growth and profit outlook for the year; with nearly all S&P 500 firms reporting, earnings are on track to grow 13.9% Y/Y, which would mark the biggest earnings growth for the S&P since 2011.

The industrials (+1.4%), energy (+1.2%), and financials (+0.8%) groups topped today's leaderboard, while the tech sector (+0.5%) was a relative underperformer.

U.S. crude oil climbed 2% to $50.33/bbl ahead of next week's OPEC meeting, where current production cuts are expected to be extended.

Treasury prices eased off a bit amid the stock market's rebound, leaving the benchmark 10-year yield a basis point higher at 2.23%.