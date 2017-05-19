Fiat Chrysler to modify emissions software on 104K U.S. diesel vehicles

Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) says it will install updated software in 104K diesel powered vehicles in an attempt to resolve allegations the software allowed them to pollute beyond U.S. legal limits.

FCAU says the software update will begin rolling out upon gaining approval from the EPA and the California Air Resources Board.

The EPA and the state of California accused FCAU in January of illegally using undisclosed software to allow excess diesel emissions in 104K 2014-16 Jeep Grand Cherokees and Dodge Ram 1500 trucks, the result of a probe that arose out of regulators' investigation of Volkswagen's excess emissions.

FCAU also says it applied for certification of 2017 models of the same vehicles with updated emissions software.