Reuters: EDF's plan to acquire Areva stake to be approved by EU regulators

Electricite de France (OTC:ECIFF, OTCPK:ECIFY) is set to gain unconditional approval from the EU competition authorities for its plan to acquire a controlling stake in ailing Areva's (OTCPK:ARVCF) nuclear reactor business, Reuters reports.

State-controlled EDF wants to acquire 51%-75% of Areva, which designs, manufactures and services nuclear reactors and is worth ~€2.5B ($2.8B).

The European Commission, which is scheduled to decide on the deal by May 29, held intense talks with EDF last week which helped sweep away initial competition concerns, according to the report.