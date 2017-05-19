Deere remains upbeat on South America ag market despite new Brazil crisis

Deere (NYSE:DE) says it is cautiously optimistic about the agricultural outlook for its South American business despite Brazil's emerging political crisis that puts recovery of the country's farm sector at risk.

"Ag exports [are] very critical to Brazil and for foreign exchange, and historically you've seen - regardless of the party - support in all the agriculture sector," CFO Rajesh Kalathur said in today's earnings conference call.

Despite Brazil's renewed uncertainty, DE sees the South America market as a standout in terms of tractor and combine sales growth this year, anticipating ~20% growth for the region.

Sales are expected to fall 5% in the U.S. amid a multi-year slump in prices for corn, wheat and soybeans, but that's at the low end of previous guidance for a 5%-10% decline.

"It does appear the large ag market is stabilizing," Tony Huegel, director of investor relations, said on the call. "We are starting to see some of them [farmers] stepping in a bit more into the market and beginning some replacement of their equipment."

DE was a headline gainer in today's trade, jumping 7.3% on stronger than expected FQ2 earnings and upbeat guidance.