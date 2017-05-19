Exxon, Total discuss Greece offshore drilling opportunities, ministry says

Greece's energy ministry says it held talks with Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Total (NYSE:TOT) about offshore gas exploration opportunities.

A consortium of XOM, TOT and Greece's biggest oil refiner Hellenic Petroleum are expected to submit an offer "in the coming period" for exploration south of Crete, a government official tells Reuters.

Greece tendered blocks off Crete in 2013 and did not receive bids, but exploring for gas in the Mediterranean has become more attractive since Eni's 2015 discovery of Egypt's offshore Zohr field, the biggest gas field in the Mediterranean and estimated to contain 850B cm of gas.