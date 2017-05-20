BMW preps to increase China production

BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) expects annual vehicle production in China to reach 450K units after upgrades to local factories are finished. Local plans include building the X3 SUV at a plant in Shenyang's Dadong district.

Last year, the German automaker produced just over 304K vehicles through the BMW Brilliance Automotive joint venture.

"We will continue to invest in our highly innovative production sites in China. Our next project is already underway: the remodelling of the southern section of Plant Dadong. Once finished, it will give us even greater flexibility and more potential for growth," says a top BMW exec.