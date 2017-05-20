White House to offer exclusive contract to service U.S. student loans

President Donald Trump's administration will soon offer an exclusive contract that will give one company the right to service billions of dollars of outstanding federal student loans now handled by four companies.

The U.S. Education Department says the streamlining will save money and increase efficiency; critics say student borrowers could suffer because a single company would be granted a monopoly, with no incentive to provide better customer service.

Currently four companies service student loans: Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI), Nelnet (NYSE:NNI), Great Lakes and FedLoan Servicing.

In a WSJ op-ed piece on Friday, Betsy DeVos writes that the Obama administration's servicing requirements created a "chaotic system" that generated numerous consumer complaints and was not sustainable.