U.S./Saudis seal $350B weapons deal

The U.S. sealed an arms deal to Saudi Arabia today worth $350B over 10 years and $110B that will take effect immediately. The deal comes as President Trump begins his maiden trip abroad.

"This package of defense equipment and services support the long-term security of Saudi Arabia and the Gulf region in the face of Iranian threats, while also bolstering the Kingdom's ability to contribute to counter terrorism operations across the region, reducing the burden on the U.S. military to conduct those operations," the State Department said in a statement.

Saudi Arabia is a key destination for U.S. arms sales, according to the Council on Foreign Relations, purchasing nearly 10% of U.S. exports from 2011 to 2015.