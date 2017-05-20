GE signs $15B in deals with Saudi Arabia during Trump visit

GE says it signed $15B worth of agreements with Saudi Arabia in industrial project development, cutting across the power, health care, oil and gas and mining sectors.

Among the projects, GE will help make Saudi power generation more efficient and provide digital technology to Saudi Aramco's operations, aiming to create $4B of annual productivity improvements at the state oil firm.

The transactions are part of ~$300B in business deals and potential investments being signed during Pres. Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia, solidifying U.S.-Saudi commercial ties as the kingdom seeks to diversify its economy beyond oil.