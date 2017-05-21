TPP nations pursue deal without U.S.

The 11 members of the Trans-Pacific Partnership have agreed to pursue their trade deal without the U.S. at a forum of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation.

"I believe at some point there will be a series of bilateral agreements with partners in this part of the world," U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said at the conference. "Bilateral negotiations are better for the U.S. than multilateral negotiations."

