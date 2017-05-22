Ford's CEO Fields to be shown the door

Ford (NYSE:F) is replacing CEO Mark Fields with Jim Hackett, who oversees Ford's "smart mobility" unit which works on autonomous vehicles.

During Fields's three-years as CEO, shares have dropped 40% as he came under fire for failing to expand Ford's core business and expand into high-tech initiatives.

At Ford's annual shareholder meeting on May 11, Fields was criticized for Ford's lagging numbers, with profits -30% from a year earlier. Its market share also declined.

Fields was also at the head of Ford's $1.6B assembly plant plans in Mexico, which were scuttled as sales lagged and President Trump applied pressure on Ford to keep more jobs in the U.S. Ford's car sales are -25% this year, far worse than its industry.

Other changes: Joseph Hinrichs, head of Ford's Americas division, will become VP for global operations; James Farley Jr., head of Ford's European unit, will oversee worldwide sales and marketing; Marcy Klevorn will take over from Jim Hackett; and Mark Truby will succeed Raymond Day as communications chief.