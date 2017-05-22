Saudis, Iraq discuss output cut extension

Saudi oil minister Khalid al-Falih will visit Iraq today to discuss the extension of an OPEC-led oil output cut.

The talks are significant because Iraq, the second largest OPEC producer, has displayed the biggest reluctance to commit to a supply cap.

Most expect an extension of the existing output deal by 6 or 9 months, when members meet Thursday for a formal OPEC meeting in Vienna.

Crude futures +0.9% to $51.13/bbl.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UCO, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, DNO, OLO, SZO, OLEM, DWT, OILK, OILX, USOI, UWT, WTID, WTIU