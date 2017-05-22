Axalta Coating Systems acquires the Spencer Coatings Group

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) entered an agreement to acquire the Spencer Coatings Group for an undisclosed term.

Michael Cash, Axalta Senior Vice President and President, Industrial Coatings said, “Spencer’s industry-leading product technologies fit very well within Axalta’s current industrial portfolio. With the acquisition of Spencer, we will have the opportunity to take some incredibly innovative products and expand into new geographies, as well as provide our combined industrial customers with additional product technologies. We both share a strong commitment to our customers and to the Industrial Coatings markets in which we participate.”

Phil Buck, Spencer Coatings Group Managing Director said,“To continue to grow and provide confidence to our customers and employees, we felt that the Spencer Coatings Group would benefit from being part of a larger coatings company that would enable us to accelerate our growth plans. Axalta Coating Systems, with their global footprint and commitment to innovation, will provide the best home for our company and we are very excited about the prospects for both companies."

