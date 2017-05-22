Amgen's and UCB's romosozumab successful in late-stage osteoporosis study but cardiovascular safety signal observed; Amgen down 2% premarket

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and development partner UCB (OTCPK:UCBJF)(OTCPK:UCBJY) announce positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, ARCH, assessing EVENITY (romosozumab) for preventing fractures in postmenopausal women at high risk of fracture.

The study met both primary endpoints and the key secondary endpoint. The primary analysis showed treatment with EVENITY for 12 months followed by alendronate (Merck's Fosamax) significantly reduced the incidence of new fracture through 24 months, clinical fractures and non-vertebral fractures compared to alendronate alone.

A negative was a higher rate of serious cardiovascular adverse events observed (2.5%) in the EVENITY cohort compared to alendronate alone (1.9%).

Regulatory applications are currently under review in the U.S., Canada and Japan. Amgen has agreed with the FDA that data from ARCH should be considered in its review so approval will not happen this year. The marketing application in Europe is being prepared.

Romosozumab is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits a protein called sclerostin which is produced by bone cells and has anti-anabolic effects on bone formation.

Amgen and UCB have been collaborating on developing sclerostin-targeting antibodies since 2004.